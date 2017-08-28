Driver of truck charged

Crash between car, semi kills two Manitoba teenagers

Two teenagers have been killed in a collision between their car and a semi-truck at a busy intersection just west of Portage la Prairie in Manitoba.

RCMP say a 19-year-old girl from the RM of Alonsa and a 17-year-old boy from Portage died on Sunday at the crash where the Trans-Canada and Yellowhead highways meet.

Police say investigators believe the driver of the semi, which was carrying a load of heavy pipes, ran a red light.

Gurjant Singh, who is 23 and from British Columbia, has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

It’s the same intersection where a pedestrian from Portage la Prairie was struck and killed by a semi on Saturday.

On Aug. 19, a man and his 10- and 13-year-old sons from Carberry, Man., died when a semi collided with their van.

The mother and youngest son survived.

RCMP spokeswoman Tara Seel says Sunday’s crash could have been prevented.

“Last night, RCMP officers had to go tell two families that their children were never coming home,” Seel said Monday.

“Now those families are reeling, and the bottom line is they should not have to be. The tragedies we are seeing on the roadways are preventable. Drivers need to slow down and pay attention.”

A forensic collision reconstructionist and the RCMP’s criminal collision investigative team are assisting with the investigation.

Postmedia Network