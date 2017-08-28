B-25 Bomber stops in Southport

Southport Airport is home to a special guest this week.

The 'Maid in the Shade' B-25 J Mitchell Bomber is stationed at Southport this week as part of the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum's Flying Legends of Victory Tour – one of only 34 B-25s that still flies today.

An aircraft used in America's first large-scale bombing offensive in the Philippines – the place is open for public tours and flights as week-long festivities are planned at the airfield in conjunction with the visit.

Tour times are as follows:

Monday and Friday-Sunday, 2-6 p.m.

Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Ride times:

Friday-Sunday 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

To book a tour or flight, or for more information, visit azcaf.org.