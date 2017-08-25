We’re outta here!

The American White Pelicans that migrated here in late spring are holding some of their last organizational meetings to plan their fall migration. The majestic birds will gather and begin to fly south to the Gulf of Mexico mostly along river valleys. Canada Geese have begun serenading us each evening as they flock from Crescent Lake to Delta. The geese will also soon pack up their feathers and head south. (Mickey Dumont/HERALD LEADER)