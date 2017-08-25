RCMP continue to seek Amanda Kathleen Donna Kucharsky and are now asking for public assistance in locating her.

Kucharsky, 36, is presently at large on a warrant for her arrest. She was initially at large on charges of failing to comply with court imposed conditions, but has now failed to appear in court.

Kucharsky is described as a Caucasian female, 5’2” tall, and approximately 110 lbs. She was last seen with brown hair and blue eyes, with tattoos on her left forearm and left ankle.