Wampum and dried codfish

This is part one of a three part series provided by Herald Leader columnist Don Pelechaty.

The first money recorded to have been in use in British America was Wampum and the dried codfish of Newfoundland. Codfish were in general use as money and answered the purpose better than any other material that could have been found in the region. A single fish was sufficiently small change for a small transaction, and a mass of them not too cumbersome for the purchase of anything the tribes were likely to want, easily preserved and transported, at all times useful to tribes away from the seashore, and interchangeable for anything that the seashore Indians did not have. Its convenience made it superior to any other commodity for its adoption as money.

On the Atlantic coast south of Massachusetts another form of money of a higher type was found among the Indians. This consisted of small shells strung like beads . They were of two kinds, white and black. The white was the periwinkle, the black was made with more labour out of the black part of the clam shell, and was double the value of the white. Strings, groups of strings, and belts made of them were the money known as Wampum. Not common enough to be found very easily and therefore representing some work in their preparation, it was also pretty, light, and divisible by count, by strings by belts and became the most complete measure of money among the Indian Nations. In the early days of the colonies when coin money was scarce, Wampum was adopted and used to great advantage not only by the Indians, but among the colonists themselves. You can readily see that the sea-shore Indians had the advantage over the interior Indians in the manufacture of Wampum and they could buy furs, corn and feathers probably with less labour than their in-land brothers. Wampum was made a legal tender in the Massachusetts colony. A belt of it was six feet long and consisted of 360 beads. A whole belt in Massachusetts in the early time of its settlement equalled five schillings worth of furs, and a black belt worth ten schillings in furs. Three beads of the black and six of the white were equivalent to one penny. The value of this ‘money’ after a time was considerably depreciated by an ‘inflation’ caused by the settlers importing beads from England. The Natives, seeing their superior beauty and vast range of colours and ignorant of the unlimited quantity of them in England, made exchanges to their own great disadvantage with the settlers, who brought the beads in by the barrel. This is the background that we have all heard of in the sale of Manhattan Island (New York City) by the Manhattan Indians to the early Dutch colonists.

In 1636 Thomas and Edward Oakes, Donnee’s ancestors, landed in the Massachusetts Bay Colony and farmed at Spy Pond nearby. Building up any wealth was contingent on hard work in the corn field for corn was the medium of exchange.

In 1641, in the Plymouth Colony, corn was made legal tender for the payment of debts. About 1650 the exports of Massachusetts were bringing in returns of gold and silver Spanish coins. In 1652, a mint was set up in Boston to make a set of coins for home circulation and the settlers made a law prohibiting the circulation of Spanish coins to drive them into the mint. For many years after however, the absence of any sufficiently recognized money in New England caused the tax collectors to be authorized to receive corn, cattle, furs and lumber for taxes. In 1655 Wampum was still received for taxes at the rate of six shells for the penny. After 1700 Pennsylvania issued paper money to the amount to £15,000 to be portioned out to its counties according to their amount of taxable property. It is interesting to see how very slowly the amount of paper money increased. In 1729 when Benjamin Franklin began the publication of the first newspaper the question of an additional issuance of money was being discussed. Franklin says, “About this time there was a cry among the people for more paper money there being only £15,000 in the province. The wealthy inhabitants opposed the printing of any more money, being all against paper currency from a fear that it would depreciate, as it had done in New England to the loss of all creditors. The utility of paper currency became so evident that by 1639 it had risen to £90,000. Though I now think there are limits beyond which the quantity may be hurtful”. Those just have to be famous words!

Next week, more talk of money and history!

