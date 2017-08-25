Police Report

The following is a summary of police activity in the Central Plains Area (Portage la Prairie, Treherne, Amaranth and the surrounding Rural Municipalities). The reporting dates are between 2017-08-14 and 2017-08-20.

During this time period police responded to: 319 calls for service

Including: 150 Traffic violations ; 141 Traffic Offences (Highway Traffic Act), 3 Vehicle Collisions, 6 Impaired Drivers, 39 Provincial statues (Mental Health Act, Child Welfare Act, Coroner’s Act, 911 Act, etc.), 9 Crimes against person, 5 Assaults, 1 Robbery, 3 Uttering Threats, 27 Crimes against property, 8 Thefts, 1 Thefts of Motor Vehicle, 9 Mischiefs to Property, 9 Break and Enters, 36 Other Criminal Investigations and 58 Other Police Activities (False Alarms, Suspicious Person/Vehicle, Assistance Given, etc.)

August 14: 54 calls

59 kms over posted limit

A motorist was observed travelling at 159 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy. 1 in the RM of Portage la Prairie. The male driver (24 years old) was issued a fine in the amount of $822.50, as well as another ticket for driving carelessly. The driver was also issued a Notice of Serious Offence, which will see him before the court to justify his actions behind the wheel.

August 15: 60 calls

Bogus $50 bills

RCMP learned about a female suspect using counterfeit $50 bills at several locations across the city. RCMP have asked for the assistance of the community in identifying the suspect, which garnered a lot of response. Police wish to remind business owners to be mindful of accepting large bills, and make every attempt to verify the authenticity of the currency before accepting it. Police expect to update the community once the suspect has been identified and charged.

August 16: 38 calls

Cyclist injured

RCMP responded to a report of a cyclist who had been struck by a vehicle on Saskatchewan Ave. at Shindleman Way. A male driver (57 years old) reportedly made a turn without checking their blind spot, where a cyclist was proceeding through the intersection. The cyclist suffered minor injuries as a result of the low speed collision, but was taken to hospital as a precaution. Charges are pending further investigation.

August 17: 38 calls

Charged with DUI

Shortly after midnight, Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to the Portage General Hospital for a possible impaired driver in the area. Police located the suspect’s vehicle was parked a short distance from the hospital, where officers found the driver behind the wheel of the running car. The driver, a 57-year-old man, failed a subsequent roadside screening and was arrested for impaired care or control of a motor vehicle. The driver was released from police custody a short time later, set to appear before the court at a later date. The vehicle was towed and impounded for a minimum of 30 days at the owner’s expense.

August 18: 34 calls

Charged with DUI

RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision on Dakota Tipi First Nation, where an SUV reportedly struck a home. When officers arrived they found an intoxicated female suspect walking near the vehicle. Witnesses told police that the female was the driver who struck the home, and so was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle. The driver, 34, provided samples of her breath, which were over the legal limit. She was released from police custody a short time later, set to appear before the court at a later time. The vehicle was towed and impounded at the owner’s expense.

August 19: 54 calls

Break-in interrupted

RCMP were called to a residence in the area 20 St. NW and Gigot Ave. after a home owner was awoken to banging outside their home, and someone seen quickly walking away from the house. Police arrived in the area and found two male suspects (19- and 21-years-old) walking between the caller’s home and another. Both were arrested for break and enter, and held in police custody until a short time later. An immediate call to police for this suspicious activity resulted in the suspects being identified and arrested.

Speeder, 17, fined $914

A motorist was observed travelling at 166 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 305 in the RM of Norfolk Treherne. The male driver, 17, was issued a fine in the amount of $914.75. The driver was also issued a Notice of Serious Offence, which will put him before the court to explain his actions behind the wheel.

If you have any information that could lend assistance in the investigation of these crimes or others, please contact your local RCMP, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com . Tips leading to the identification of suspects or the return of stolen property could receive cash awards.