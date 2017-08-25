Machete assailant arrested

Portage la Prairie RCMP here yesterday arrested Grant Miles Kirby, 33, who was wanted in a July 7 aggravated assault involving a machete.

RCMP yesterday morning learned Kirby of Portage la Prairie, was in an Alfred Ave. residence and arrested him there without incident at about 10:30 a.m.

Police surrounded the home within minutes and was escorted from the home a short time later without incident.

Kirby was arrested on multiple warrants and will remain in police custody on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Kirby has been on the run and hiding since July 6 when RCMP responded to an aggravated assault at an Alfred Ave. home. Police did not say if both residences were the same.

At the home, a single victim had been attacked with a machete.

Police learned that the victim was allegedly assaulted by Kirby, who fled the scene and remained in hiding.

The victim is currently recovering from their injuries.

Kirby is known to be a member of the Crazy Indian Nomads street gang.

He is known to wear a black and white biker styled vest (pictured).

While at large he was considered to be armed and potentially dangerous.

