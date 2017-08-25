Chase the colour: art tour taking shape

What is your interest? Pottery? Watercolours? Photography? Acrylics? How about Pastels? Barn wood? Wheat Weaving? All these and more await you on the 2017 Prairie Ripples Art Tour.

Fifteen local artists are inviting you not only into their studios - start at any station you wish - but also into their artistic lives. See their most recent creations and works in progress. Get the “behind the scene” lowdown on how these artists become inspired and go about creating their art. Fine art is a wonderful gift that creates a lasting impression. This is the opportunity to acquire quality art directly from the artist.

It is well worth visiting Tatum Parsons (94 Hampton Street W., MacGregor). She “loves the fluidity and dramatic colours of alcohol inks. She also likes experimenting with resin, liquid acrylics and soft body acrylics to make fluid art of all different looks and textures.” You can also visit Heather Martens Remple and see her gel-plate prints and collages at the same location.

The art tour is free. New this year is “Ask the Artist” scavenger hunt. Every artist has contributed a question. The more questions you answer correctly, the greater your chances of winning a succulent pot from Our Farm and a $25 gift certificate from Boston Pizza. Download the questions at www.prairieripples.com

A brochure is available which provides a teaser and map to each artist’s venue. Download it at www.prairieripples.com or pick up at the Portage Arts Centre, the Portage library and supportive businesses in the surrounding towns.

Prairie Ripples greatly appreciates the support we have received from our corporate sponsors: Rona, Kennedy Landscaping and Boston Pizza.

Adrien De Ruyck

Special to the Herald Leader