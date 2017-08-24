MP responds to Kostuchuk letter

I would like to respond to James Kostuchuk’s August 3, 2017 (Herald Leader) Letter to the Editor.

In a free and democratic society, individuals have every right to raise concerns about the actions of those who have been elected to serve.

Respectful debate about key issues is - and always should be, welcomed and encouraged.

It is these types of debates about important issues that form a cornerstone of democracy.

But while all citizens have a right to publicly call into question the actions of their elected representatives, they also have a responsibility to do so in a respectful manner that is based on truth.

Making false assertions in the public domain, whether in a deliberate or a negligent manner, only serves to diminish public discourse and to undermine healthy and honest debate.

Elected officials, the media, community leaders, and those who educate our children, have a particular responsibility to ensure that they raise the standard of public debate, not lower it.

In an age when inaccurate “tweets” or untrue posts on social media are often done with little regard of the facts, let us all remember the responsibility we all share in ensuring that our contributions to the public discourse are done in a truthful and respectful manner.

Hon. Candice Bergen, P.C.

Conservative Party House Leader