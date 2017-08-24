Mozdzen to play Whoop & Hollar

Mitchell Mozdzen is a blues/rock artist who first picked up the guitar at the age of seven.

From busking on the street to the Manitoba festival circuit, Mitchell builds his fan base wherever he performs.

Two five song EPs to his credit and another in the works, he draws his passion from the old blues masters. On the opposite side of the spectrum Mitchell is no stranger to an acoustic ballad.

Mitchell’s future ambition is to see a Juno nomination up on his shelf right next to his “Terrific Kid” award, that he received in Grade 2. He will cherish these awards as he walks out the door to board the plane on his way to appear on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.