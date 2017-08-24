Letter writer demands retraction

Retraction demanded

We all are enjoined, as adults, to take care with language, using words that are clear and , we hope, concise.

Teachers are especially tasked, in our society, with a responsibility to take care with language, lest their words be taken out of context or be used to influence children in a manner that is unacceptable.

On Aug. 3, the “Daily Graphic” printed a letter from a person who teaches social subjects to our children at the P.C.I.

Mr. J. Kostachuk attacked his Member of Parliament, accusing her of supporting the torture of children. He has the right to attack a politician. However, he used these words to describe the supposed actions of the M.P., namely, and I quote “ she...knowingly allowed a child to be beaten, shackled, choked, stressed, threatened with rape...” and more. Words and gossip supported by no evidence whatsoever.

This purports to be the experience of an acknowledged terrorist who now is in Canada. This is calumny and needs to be examined in the context of the Criminal Code for libel. Mr. Kostachuk’s political affiliations are clear, and he has the right to them. His position on this political slander has now been clarified. He supports this position put out by the radical “left”. By spreading this, he influences minds that are in the process of becoming adults.

Let me make two points here: one – Mr. Kostachuk teaches children values and means to live as adults- should he? Secondly, he uses words that are unacceptable to public consumption or use and are factually not proven.

He should retract these statements, in toto, and apologize, in public and print, immediately. Then face his students, their parents, his professional body and this community. Before this next school year begins.

Bill Knott