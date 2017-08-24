GIRL power

A recent PCI grad has taken it upon herself to help youth from south central Manitoba better their communities.

Portage la Prairie's Alexandrea Nadeau is the brains behind Girls Igniting Real Leadership (GIRL) – a leadership forum she organized for youth from Portage, Altona, Morden and Morris – where female high school students identified and discussed issues they felt challenged their schools and communities.

Guest speakers at the forum included Portage-Lisgar's Member of Parliament Candice Bergen – who spoke about the difficulties she has had to overcome as a female politician in a predominately male industry.

“I just think it's really important for youth to become leaders and do things they are passionate about and make a positive impact,” explains Nadeau. “I've been very fortunate to do some of the things that I'm passionate about and I wanted to give other girls the opportunity to do the same.”

The overriding theme that arose from the Oct. 2016 forum was negative body image, Nadeau and her team helped students form action plans to take back to their schools and communities in an effort to combat the issues.

The next GIRL forum is set for October 2017 and thanks to a partnership with the Rotary Club of Portage la Prairie's Rotary Youth Committee, Nadeau hopes GIRL will continue to grow and continue to inspire females to pursue leadership opportunities.