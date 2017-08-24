“Favoring the use of torture is not a political position, it’s a mental illness.”

It is time for Candice Bergen to take responsibility for her role in the (Omar) Khadr case. As a prominent member of the government of Stephen Harper, she knowingly allowed a child to be beaten, shackled, choked, stressed, threatened with rape, and used as a human mop to clean up urine. As a member of the government that willfully allowed this to happen I call upon Candice Bergen to publicly disavow the torture of any child, innocent or criminal, and pledge to never again support the degradation of a fellow human being, either directly or indirectly.



James Kostuchuk

