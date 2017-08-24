Dance walk planned for Aug. 25

The Portage la Prairie Folk Festival Association is again holding a “Downtown Community Dance walk” in advance of Folkfest.

This year festival organizers – and you - will be strutting, slinking, bouncing, two-stepping and a mixture of them all between 12-1 p.m.on Aug. 25.

“Dance walking is a super fun way to get to and from where you need to go,” says Portage la Prairie Folk Festival Association Volunteer Organizer Josh Wright. “Dance walking parallels the joyful experience of participating in a choreographed flash-mob, while allowing dance moves to be more spontaneous and totally freestyle, reflecting one’s own individuality and character. Absolutely no rules apply,” adds Wright.

The organizers invites you when you break for lunch to come on out to the street to join members of Portage Folk Festival Association in its 2nd Annual Downtown Community Dance walk

The dance walk begins at City Hall at noon, continues east along the south side of Saskatchewan Ave. to 3 St. SE, north across Saskatchewan Ave., west along the north side of the avenue to 4th St. NW, south across the avenue, and back east along the south side of the avenue to City Hall.

The Downtown Community Dance walk is a pre-festival celebration, two weeks (Sept. 9) before the Whoop & Hollar Folk Festival.

Wright explains the idea behind the event; “The goal of having a dance walk is to spontaneously share the beauty of music and dance with others, to get Portagers in the spirit for Folk Fest.

Some people may be taken by surprise and decide to join in, even for a block or two, while others will meet the dance walking group at noon at City Hall. Anyone can join and leave the dance walking group as they need.”

