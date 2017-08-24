A group of eclectic friends

Baltimore Road: magic is in having fun on stage

When Winnipeg’s Baltimore Road take to the Whoop & Hollar FolkFest Stage Sept. 9 it will be anything but work - this is a group that comes to play!

The five-piece is very eclectic in its playlist, the result of diversified tastes and styles forged in a spirit of cooperation and fun.

“All of us have differing tastes and influences,” says group spokes person and band main vocalist Pamela Reilly, but we put it all together and it sounds like us: Baltimore Road.”

Musical duties are even shared. Three of the band members share bass guitar duties and most sing when called upon.