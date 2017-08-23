Tough break for Pirates at Westerns

Run differential was the difference maker at the 2017 U18 Western Canadian Baseball Championships, held this past weekend in Kamloops, B.C.

Despite finishing in a three-way tie for second after round robin play, the Portage Pirates’ -2 run differential handed the boys an early exit from the tourney.

The Pirates fell 5-2 to the eventual tournament champion Northwest Prairie Pirates to open the event before rebounding with a tight 9-8 victory over the Black Gold Pirates.

Portage dropped its third game 2-0 to Prince George before doubling up tournament host Kamloops 4-2 to even their round robin record.

Unfortunately for both the Giants (2-2) and Pirates (2-2), Prince George possessed the best run differential between the three clubs and advanced to the final before ultimately falling to the Prairie Pirates, who finished the tournament without a blemish to their perfect 5-0 record.