Tough break for Pirates at Westerns
File photo
Run differential was the difference maker at the 2017 U18 Western Canadian Baseball Championships, held this past weekend in Kamloops, B.C.
Despite finishing in a three-way tie for second after round robin play, the Portage Pirates’ -2 run differential handed the boys an early exit from the tourney.
The Pirates fell 5-2 to the eventual tournament champion Northwest Prairie Pirates to open the event before rebounding with a tight 9-8 victory over the Black Gold Pirates.
Portage dropped its third game 2-0 to Prince George before doubling up tournament host Kamloops 4-2 to even their round robin record.
Unfortunately for both the Giants (2-2) and Pirates (2-2), Prince George possessed the best run differential between the three clubs and advanced to the final before ultimately falling to the Prairie Pirates, who finished the tournament without a blemish to their perfect 5-0 record.