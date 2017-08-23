Portage runner competes nationally

What began as an attempt to gain experience snowballed into much more for a Portage track athlete.

Portage la Prairie’s Erin Owens competed at the 2017 Legion National Youth Track and Field Championship earlier this month in Brandon, Man., as part of 18 female athletes named to the team from across the province and northwestern Ontario.

“I heard through my friend about a legion athletics camp and we were just going to learn and get the experience,” explains the 15-year-old. “We had to tell (coaches) about which meets we had gone to. I told them about my provincial (experience) and our school track meets and they also evaluated us during camp and I ended up making it.”

The incoming Grade 10 student at Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) qualified for both the Female Midget 1200 and 2000 meter races where she finished eighth (3:55:00) and third (6:54:79), respectively, in her heat.

“Nationals was so much fun because you were a part of a team, you got to meet new people and I definitely made some very close friends,” added Owens. “It was awesome to race against people who really like track and field, it was definitely really competitive. It was cool to be a part of such a big event and meet people from across the country.”

Owens now plans on joining the Winnipeg Optimist Athletics, a track and field club based out of Winnipeg founded in the 1970s that offers highly qualified coaches, available year round for athletes striving to reach higher levels of excellence.

“I’m hoping with my training this year I can improve and go back stronger in 2018,” she adds.

The Legion nationals are the country’s premier and only nationwide competition for the youth and midget categories.