Inman claims alternate spot

It wasn’t the result he was hoping for but a valiant effort nonetheless.

Carson Inman’s point total of 102 at this weekend’s Drive, Chip and Putt subregional qualifier at Rose Creek Golf Club in Fargo, N.D., wasn’t enough to cement a position at next month’s regional qualifier but he will stand as an alternate.

The Portage la Prairie native finished fourth in a field of 18 golfers in the Boys 10-11 Flight but the golfers with the top two point totals advance to the next portion of the competition. The third and fourth place finishers are named alternates for the upcoming event if one of the qualified players is unable to compete.

Inman qualified for the subregional event after placing first at a local qualifying event held in Grand Forks, N.D., earlier this summer.

Golfers that qualify at the competition’s regional event earn a trip to Augusta, GA., to compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Final held each April at Augusta National Golf Club.