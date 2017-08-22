Rotarians recognized
Left to right: Owen McKenzie, Vern Crandell, Doug Pedden and Jim Brands were each presented with plaques recognizing their dedication to the Rotary Club of Portage la Prairie at the weekly meeting Tuesday afternoon. (Brian Oliver/The Graphic)
The Rotary Club of Portage la Prairie were honouring their own at the organization's weekly meeting Aug. 22.
Rotary members Jim Brands, Doug Pedden, Vern Crandell and Owen McKenzie were each recognized Tuesday afternoon with plaques and challenge coins for their long time dedication and commitment to the Club.