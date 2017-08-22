Green Team helps keep city clean

It was a busy summer for the Portage la Prairie Community Revitalization Corporation’s (PCRC) Green Team.



The two-person team managed to remove 41 graffiti tags from city property and signage while also offering the free service to private property owners.

“The program allowed neighbours around the city with a tagged property to have it removed by the Green Team,” said the PCRC per a release. “Surfaces painted illicitly found around the city is a serious problem affecting the value and perception of cities. This is why the Green Team worked hard to maintain a safe environment while beautifying Portage la Prairie.”

The nine week program ran from June to August and saw the pair bike around the city scouting for defaced property. PCRC looks forward to next year to keep beautifying Portage through this program and many other activities during the year.

