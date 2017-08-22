Community groups rally behind tennis courts

Thanks to generous donations from area community groups, the Island Park tennis court is getting the facelift it so desperately needs.

The Rotary Club of Portage la Prairie, the Community Foundation of Portage and District, the Portage la Prairie Lions Club and the Portage Plains United Way each contributed to the cause, generating a combined total of $34,000. Work is currently underway to repair the tennis facility with hopes that two of the four courts will be completed by Labour Day weekend. Work on the final two courts will commence upon completion of the first two in an effort not to completely disrupt local players.

“It was something that definitely needed to happen sooner than later before more damage was done to the courts,” explains Tennis Court Revitalization Committee Chair Travis Foster. “They were completely redone back in 2001 and it was a huge project that cost a large sum of money. This allows us to keep it fresh and from weathering for years to come.”

The courts will receive a complete cleaning before cracks and heaves are repaired and from there a base coating is applied. Next a top coating is applied before the colour is added and the lines are painted. The cost of the operation is approximately $30,000 and with the left over funds the committee hopes to purchase racquets and balls for public use to truly make the game free for everyone to enjoy.

“That way it is actually a free sport for anybody who wants to go down and leave a credit card to use the equipment and of course return it when done,” added Foster, who hopes to strike an agreement that will house the gear at Stride Place.

The tennis courts are expected to be back up and running by mid-September, just in time for the annual Don MacLennan Doubles Tournament. A long-running memorial tournament hosted each year by the Portage Tennis Club.