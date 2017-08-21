Three die in highway crash

Three Carberry residents died Sunday, the result of a collision in the intersection of Hwy. 1 and 16.

Police report at approximately 1 p.m. a minivan traveling eastbound on the Trans Canada Highway attempted to make a left turn to head north on Hwy. 16 when it collided with a westbound semi.

There were five occupants in the van. A 35-year-old male passenger and a 13-year-old male passenger were pronounced deceased at the scene. A four-year-old male passenger was transported to hospital and has since died. The 36-year-old female driver and a nine-year-old male passenger are critical but stable in hospital. All the occupants are from Carberry.

The 62-year-old male semi driver from Ontario sustained minor injuries.

All involved were wearing seatbelts and alcohol is not considered to be a factor in the collision.

RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist, the RCMP Criminal Collision Investigative Team and the Portage RCMP continue their investigation.