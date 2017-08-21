Par 3 Challenge ushers in hockey season

When Portage Golf Club converts into an 18 hole par-3 facility, puck drop is not far away.

The fourth annual Par 3 Challenge hosted by the Portage Terriers is set for Sept. 8 and soon after play will commence on the 2017/18 Manitoba Junior Hockey League regular season. But before that, the Dogs will take to the course and rub elbows with fans in what has become a highly anticipated event.

“This year we’re doing it a little different,” explains Heather Jordan, Marketing Director of the Terriers. “In the past we’ve put over $100,000 worth of prizes on the course but as you can imagine, people have not been winning them - they’re not holing out.”

This time around prizes will be won on every hole - regardless if an ace is made or not - by the golfer who is closest to the pin. The tourney will also include a putting challenge, long drive challenge and new this year, Beat a Terrier. In the latter, golfers will try their luck against a Terrier player in an attempt to be closer to the hole.

“This year we’re going to make it fun for everybody with a 1-in-18 chance of winning a prize,” adds Jordan. “Every hole but one will play closest to the pin so no matter what, someone will win.”

The tourney will also include a Closest to the Hole grand prize where contestants pay to enter the competition and the golfer who is closest to the pin – or in the hole - at the end of the day wins a suite at a Terriers game along with food and beverage passes.

Registration kicks off at 11 a.m., Sept. 8 followed by a 12 p.m. shotgun start. Entry for the tourney is $100 and includes a prime rib dinner put on by the good people at Champ’s Corner. Spots for the annual event are limited and registration is currently underway. To enter the Par 3 Challenge, contact Jordan at 204-870-1210.

Expectations are high heading into the year, as the reigning league champs - who have captured three straight Turnbull Cups and have won the league seven of the last 10 years – welcome back several players who were instrumental in the team’s success last season.

Camp kicks off later this month and the Dogs take to the ice for their first preseason contest at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 5 at Stride Place against Virden before opening the regular season with a home-and-home series against the Blues. The Terriers’ home opener is set for Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m.