Nelissen back in the Hall

For the second time this year, Portage la Prairie's Ferdi Nelissen got word that his long time commitment to fastpitch has earned him an induction into a hall of fame.

The International Softball Congress (ISC) announced its crop of individuals to be honoured at next year's Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and Nelissen is one of six Canadians set to be recognized in Kitchener, Ont., to kick off the 2018 ISC World Tournament.

The Portager played and coached in 15 ISC World Tournaments over the course of his career while also serving as an ISC volunteer. Nelissen spent 17 years as an ISC Area Commissioner for Western Canada and also chaired the Rules Committee for 14 years. Elected as the ISC Canadian Vice-President and a member of the Executive Committee in 1999, Nelissen also committed a great deal of time at championship tournaments as part of its broadcast crew to further promote the game.

Nelissen is to be inducted into the Hall Aug. 12, 2018 in the ISC's Administrator category.