Cancer Society hits the links

The Canadian Cancer Society is hitting the links with its latest fundraising initiative.

Southport Golf Club is the proud host of the upcoming tournament, set for 11 a.m. Sept. 23, with proceeds to support the Manitoba Division of the nationwide organization.

"This is new for us, we're trying something different this year," explains Jennifer Roy, Community Coordinator of the Society's Manitoba chapter. "We were throwing some ideas around with coordinators at the Cancer Society and they haven't done a lot of golf tournaments and wanted to try something new for the Portage area."

Roy hopes to draw 18 four-person teams to the inaugural event that will be played as a team scramble with prizes available, followed by a steak dinner and silent auction.

"It's a fun tournament while also raising money for the Canadian Cancer Society," adds Roy. "We're going to test the waters and if it goes over well I'd love to make it annual."

Entry fees are $80 per person and registration is currently open and will be so up until Sept. 8. Register at the course 204-428-3174 or by contacting Roy directly at 204-871-6241 or jroy@mb.cancer.ca. Sponsorship opportunities still exist for both hole and prizes, contact Roy for more information.

The Canadian Cancer Society is a national, community-based organization of volunteers whose mission is the eradication of cancer and the enhancement of the quality of life of people living with cancer.