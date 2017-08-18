STARS picks up $250K donation from credit union

The Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS) air ambulance has received a $250,000 donation from Access Credit Union, it was announced Wednesday.

The donation will be allocated over five-years and directly contribute to providing time, hope and life-saving transport to critically ill and injured patients in Manitoba, according to a press release from STARS.

“Access Credit Union seeks to invest in organizations for the betterment of our members and our communities” said Access Credit Union President and CEO Larry Davey. “STARS is a vital resource not only for the rural communities in which we serve, but for Manitobans as a whole. We are incredibly grateful for the lifesaving services they provide and are proud to show our continued support with this gift.”

STARS celebrated the donation by unveiling Access Credit Union’s logo on the tail fin of the helicopter during a special ceremony at the STARS base in Winnipeg on Wednesday. Another celebration also occurred during a public event at the Boundary Trails Hospital in the Winkler-Morden community.

“Thank you to Access Credit Union for this generous donation,” said STARS President and Chief Executive Officer Andrea Robertson. “We are very proud to showcase their logo on our helicopter and welcome their team as allies in our fight to save lives.”

In addition to the gift, Access Credit Union has also been receiving donations for STARS at their 17 locations across southern Manitoba, and Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Myrna Wiebe is participating in the annual Rescue on the Island fundraising event on Sept. 14.

