Go Dog Go!

Dog trainer Steve Diamond of Diamond Disc Dogs takes his border collie Rufus through his paces to the joy and amazement Saturday during Potato Fest at Rotary Republic Park. Rufus was a crowd favourite, even when he failed to catch a thrown frisbee. Diamond’s rapport with his audience and his dogs’ willingness to perform and entertain - and be petted - is why Diamond Disc Dogs are invited back to Potato Fest each year. (Mickey Dumont/HERALD LEADER)