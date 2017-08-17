Terrier grad named scholarship recipient

Graduate defenseman Carter McMurdo - formerly of the Portage Terriers – was named one of four Manitoba Junior Hockey League grads to receive an MJHL Scholarship Award.

McMurdo, along with Tanner Lewis (Winkler), Maverick Rafter (OCN) and Brandon Holtby (Dauphin) each were awarded $750 to a Canadian post-secondary institution.

“All four of these players are being recognized for both their on-ice play and off-ice conduct,” said MJHL Commissioner Kim Davis, per a release. “We recognize that going to a post-secondary institution can be an expensive decision. These scholarships will assist our graduating players to pursue their academic goals. We wish them the best of luck in their futures.”

McMurdo, acquired mid-way through the year after spending the better part of three and half seasons as a member of the Swan Valley Stampeders, was as steady as they come on the back end for the Terriers during the latter-half of the season and during the Dogs' improbably ascent through the MJHL playoffs en-route to winning their fourth straight Turnbull Cup as league champs.

The Brandon, Man., native – who plans on pursuing dentistry at Red River College – appeared in 194 games during his MJHL career, totalling 30 points (7-23-30) and 347 career penalty minutes.