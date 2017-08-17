The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) is investigating an Aug. 15 incident where a woman was injured while in the custody of Portage la Prairie RCMP

On Aug. 15, Dakota Ojibway Police Service (DOPS) notified the IIU of an incident that occurred on Aug. 12. According to DOPS, officers arrested the woman, 33, for driving offences and other Criminal Code violations. She was transported to the Portage la Prairie RCMP detachment where during the process of lodging, she sustained a laceration to her forehead.

Although the woman was not seriously injured, the civilian director has determined it is in the public interest for the IIU to assume control of the investigation.

This investigation is ongoing, so no further details will be provided at this time.

