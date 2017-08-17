IIU investigates Portage incident

The province's Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) is looking into an Aug. 12 incident where a 33-year-old woman was injured while in the custody of the Portage RCMP.

Per a release, on Aug. 15, Dakota Ojibway Police Service (DOPS) notified the IIU of the Aug. 12 incident where a woman – arrested for driving offences and other Criminal Code violations – sustained a facial laceration 'during the process of lodging'.

Although the woman was not seriously injured, a civilian director determined it was in the public interest for the IIU to assume control of the investigation.

This investigation is ongoing, so no further details will be provided at this time.

The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, whether occurring on or off duty.


