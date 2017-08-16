Take me out to the ball game

Take me out to... Beaver Diamond.

The quaint ball diamond, located just over the train tracks on 8th St NW, will be the place to be Aug. 24, as the Santa Clara Baseball League’s (SCBL) Portage Padres and the Portage Community Revitalization Corporation is collaborating to host a free baseball evening and barbecue as the summer quickly comes to an end.

“We thought it was a good idea to host a community sports event,” explains Alejandra Gonzalez, PCRC Community Engagement Coordinator. “It’s the end of the summer. I don’t want to say it, but it is - so we thought to end it on a high note with a sporting event would be fun.”

Action kicks off at 5 p.m., on the diamond and all that is required to participate is a ball glove. Community members are encouraged to come on out and meet some of the Padre players, try their hand at the sport and grab a bite to eat.