Portager named all star at Fast Pitch Nationals

Kiera Shwaluk’s play on the diamond this summer hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The Portage la Prairie native was recently recognized as a tournament all star at the 2017 U18 Women’s Fast Pitch Championship that took place in Lloydminster, Alta./Sask., earlier this month. Shwaluk and her Smitty’s Terminators teammates cruised through the round robin portion of the tournament with a perfect 7-0 record where the 17-year-old posted an impressive .467 batting average to go along with seven hits, seven runs and four RBIs.

“I did alright hitting at the tournament but I think I preformed better defensively,” Shwaluk said humbly of her offensive production. “I actually had a lot of fun. It was good to be with the team the whole time, we had some good bonding.”

Unfortunately for Shwaluk and the Terminators, the team’s success didn’t follow them to the championship round, where the girls fell 10-0 and 5-4 to a pair of B.C., teams and received an early exit from the tourney.

Shwaluk - who suits up a center field for the Terminators – helped the team to an impressive 17-1 regular season record in the Manitoba Ladies Super Softball League (MLSSL) and then to a second place finish at the U18 provincial tournament to qualify for the Canadian championship.

With one more year of high school ahead of her at Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI), the Portager will be a key piece of the PCI Saints’ 2017 fast pitch squad – one that is chasing its fifth consecutive Manitoba High School Athletics Association (MHSAA) Zone 4 championship. And come that time, the incoming Grade 12 student hopes to also field some offers from interested American schools to further pursue fast pitch opportunities.