He might only 11-years-old, but Portage la Prairie's Carson Inman knows his way around a golf course.

Inman is battling it out with some of the top youth golfers in North America for a shot at a trip to Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Ga., to compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals – an event that kicks off Masters Week each April.

“I always watch the PGA and I was watching The Masters last year and the Drive, Chip and Putt (final) and I asked my dad if he can sign me up for it,” said Inman. “So we went to Grand Forks (for a local qualifying event). I thought I had no chance in it and just wanted to see (how I could do) and turns out I (finished) first.”

Inman bested a field of 84 golfers in the Boys 10-11 flight July 26 at King's Walk Golf Course in Grand Forks, N.D., that saw competitors put through a series of drills involving - as the name suggests – driving, chipping and putting. Golfers were given three tee shots at a 40-yard-wide fairway, three chip shots and three putts with points awarded for accuracy. The Portager put on a clinic at the local qualifier – as his first place total of 126 points was 26 points clear of the second place finisher. But when you ask the youngster about his golf pedigree, his success comes at no real surprise.

“I started swinging a plastic club when I was one. My first (real) club was a seven iron and I always used to go to the driving range,” recalled the Ecole Arthur Meighen School student. “I used to come out (to Portage Golf Club) when I couldn't even walk and my dad would hold me up and I would swing the club.”

At just 11, with only three years of junior member play under his belt at Portage Golf Club, Inman is consistently posting scores that will turn the heads of even the most seasoned players. Not only was Inman's score of 95 last week at the Portage Jr. Open no match for the rest of the Boys 10-11 Flight, it would have crowned him the victor in the Boys 12-13 Flight by seven strokes, and earlier this week Inman fired a new personal best of 13 over, 83.

“My putting has been good this year,” added Inman. “It has brought me to a lot of low scores.”

Next up for the Portager is this weekend's sub-regional qualifier at Rose Creek Golf Club in Fargo, N.D., where he and the rest of the qualifying youth will once again be put through the rigours of the drive, chip and putt competition for a spot at a regional qualifying event at the end of September in Minneapolis. Successful competitors in Minneapolis advance to the April 2018 Drive, Chip and Putt National Final.

About Drive, Chip and Putt



A joint initiative founded in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, United States Golf Association and The PGA of America, the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship is a free nationwide junior golf development competition aimed at growing the game by focusing on the three fundamental skills employed in golf.

By tapping the creative and competitive spirit of girls and boys ages 7-15, the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship provides aspiring junior golfers an opportunity to play with their peers in qualifiers around the country. Participants who advance through local, sub-regional and regional qualifying in each age/gender category earn a place in the National Finals, which is conducted at Augusta National Golf Club the Sunday before the Masters Tournament and is broadcast live by Golf Channel.

