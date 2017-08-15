WFN Oak Bay residents again not evicted

They were still in their Oak Bay homes late Monday afternoon despite a government order to have up to 18 families – former Waterhen First Nations (WFN) residents – evicted at 11 a.m.

Last year the WFN residents there gathered in front of their homes and again awaited the sheriffs to come and drag them away from where they say they have been living for 20 years while waiting for a government to find them land, a home. The catch is the residents haven’t paid rent in that time and it is a provincial government through Manitoba Housing that wishes to enforce an eviction order. INAC (Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada) ultimately is responsible for native land issues, is not involved in the affair.

“We’re going to be homeless without no place to stay,” main WFN spokesman Donna Gabriel said and is calling upon Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett to step into the middle of the fray.

The residents of the 18 units each with their doors painted green visibly separating them from other residents, say they were first moved from the Waterhen Reserve 250 kms north of Winnipeg, to a Winnipeg hotel and then to Portage la Prairie under an emergency shelter ruling.

Local WFN spokesman Roland Roulette said Monday while waiting for the sheriffs to arrive and evict the families, “this argument is not about rent. It is about what happened then (1996). This is a problem we have been trying to settle since we were forcibly taken – at gunpoint – from Waterhen and moved to Winnipeg. From there we were moved here and as far as we know, this is still emergency accommodations. We have nothing that says otherwise,” Roulette said.

Manitoba Housing is calling the evictions the result of a long-running rent dispute the department says now amounts to $1.2 million or more.

“It’s not just as easy as paying rent,” added Roulette. “The government knows this and that is why we haven’t been evicted yet. And where are they: the police or the sheriffs or whoever?”

