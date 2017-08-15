The Hairy Prairies part of Whoop & Hollar fun

The Hairy Prairies are almost exactly the kind of act that can define what one might hear at the Whoop and Hollar Folk Festival. The band even has a shuitar!

There really isn’t a definition the folk fest’s booking agent works by – it’s such an eclectic ensemble each year – but if there was a definition, The Hairy Prairies: Cary Bilcowski on guitar and vocals, Derek Micholson on Harmonica, Lindsay Woolgaron standup bass, Morgan Fiks on shuitar (a modified beater guitar he uses as percussion) and Donovan Locken playing mandolin would bookend the definition.

“We’re a bunch of friends who really like to play together,” says band spokesperson, Fiks. “The idea behind the band was born out many campfires. Cary always seemed to put it all together – an unforgettable performance – around the campfire and I knew we had to take it the next step,” he said.

Bit by bit the band’s sound came together, more out of the influence of friendship than design, as each member was added.

“We didn’t go looking for someone to join and craft a sound,” said Fiks, “we already knew each other and the band just sort of grew.”

At first glance The Hairy Prairies look like a bluegrass band, but that’s judging a book by it’s cover. “We’re really all over the map,” Fiks admits. “We’ll get up and play songs with reggae influences, pop, of course folk and even tinges of jazz. We just want to play and have fun.”

Fun is exactly what The Hairy Prairies will bring to the Whoop & Hollar stage on Sept. 9.

Mickey Dumont

Herald Leader

