Safely view eclipse

Big Brothers Big Sisters Portage is offering an opportunity to view the partial solar eclipse.

BBBS reminds us not to look at the sun without the proper viewing equipment and has enlisted hobbyist astronomer Ken Metcalfe to help those interested view the eclipse in a safe environment

On Aug. 21, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Metcalfe and the BBBS crew will be in the north yard of Trinity United Church (15 Tupper St. N)

Stop by and take a safe look.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Daily Graphic