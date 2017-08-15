RCMP lower boom on speeders

Lead-footed drivers caught in a police speed enforcement web Aug. 14-15, will have to pay nearly $10,000 in fines.

Portage la Prairie RCMP Media Liaison Officer Cst. Sean O’Keefe said in a press release Aug. 15, “with 24 charges laid and $9718.15 in fines issued, motorists were given a very harsh reminder that speeding does not keep our roadways safe.”

Between 1 p.m. Aug. 14 and 7 a.m. Aug. 15, Portage la Prairie RCMP sought to enforce speed limits across the area. “A common complaint in regards to our roadways is the excessive speeds at which some motorists travel across the province,” O'Keefe said. “In order to help keep our roadways a little safer, officers patrolled areas within the City of Portage la Prairie (50 km/h) on Hwy. 1 (100 km/h) and within several construction zones on our highways (60 km/h). The construction zones in particular carry strict penalties, as fine amounts are doubled, in an attempt to keep construction workers safe in their workplace.”

The highest speeds recorded within the city were several motorists at 80 km/h. “Concerns about these speeds within the city limits is the increased likelihood of pedestrian or cyclist traffic, where higher vehicle speeds could cause death if a collision were to happen,” he said.

The highest speeds recorded on Hwy. 1 was one motorist at 159 km/h. The driver was also issued a fine for driving carelessly, and a Serious Offence Notice, both of which will require the driver to appear before the court in order to justify their actions behind the wheel.

“Of the greatest concern was that officers were observing a construction zone for less than two hours, but caught seven motorists well above the mandatory 60 km/h speed limit. The highest of which was travelling at 92 km/h, and was issued a fine in the amount of $888.50.

“Please adhere to any posted speed limit, keep your eyes on the road for any potential hazard, and remember the roadway is shared by everyone. Keeping these things in mind will go a long way towards arriving safely at your destination, with your hard earned money still in your pocket.”

The Herald Leader