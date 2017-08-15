Police report Aug. 7-13

The following is a summary of police activity in the Central Plains Area (Portage la Prairie, Treherne, Amaranth and the surrounding Rural Municipalities). The reporting dates are between 2017-08-07 and 2017-08-13. During this time period police responded to: 349 calls for service.

These include: 148 Traffic violations; 138 Traffic Offences (Highway Traffic Act), 5Vehicle Collisions, 5 Impaired Drivers, 36 Provincial statues (Mental Health Act, Child Welfare Act, Coroner’s Act, 911 Act, etc.), 13 Crimes against person, 6 Assaults, 7 Uttering Threats, 32 Crimes against property, 13 Thefts, 3 Thefts of Motor Vehicle, 9 Mischiefs to Property, 7 Break and Enters, 37 Other Criminal Investigations and 83 Other Police Activities (False Alarms, Suspicious Person/Vehicle, Assistance Given, etc.)

August 7: 54 calls

Injured in accident

Portage la Prairie emergency services were called to the area of Tupper St. N. for a multiple vehicle collision. A small pick-up truck reportedly pulled out in front of a transport truck and was struck. The female driver, 54, was treated for injuries as a result of the collision, and issued a fine for proceeding before it was safe to do so. The driver of the transport truck was uninjured.

Aug. 8: 55 calls

Speeder fined

A motorist was observed travelling at 139 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy. 1 in the RM of Portage la Prairie. The male driver, 28, was issued a fine in the amount of $561.25.

Fined for drinking in public

Portage la Prairie RCMP took a 20-year-old female into their custody after receiving calls regarding a suspicious person rummaging through vehicles. Police arrived to find the suspect highly intoxicated. As the suspect had nothing in her possession except an open container of alcohol, her only charge was under the Liquor and Gaming Control Act. She was issued a fine in the amount of $673.65 for consuming liquor in a public place.

August 9: 40 calls

Semi hits car

Portage la Prairie emergency services were called to a multiple vehicle collision on Hwy. 1 at Can-Oat Rd. A semi-truck collided with a car as both vehicles were travelling westbound. The semi reportedly drifted into the car’s lane, striking the door and quarter panel of the vehicle. The male semi-truck driver, 24, was issued a fine in the amount of $203.80 for driving imprudently.

Breaks in to sleep on couch

RCMP were called to a home shortly after 8 a.m. as a resident discovered an unknown person in their home. A male suspect was arrested, after the home owner found him asleep on the couch. Byron Alvin Roulette, 19, remained in custody until such time as he could be brought before the court, on charges of being unlawfully in a dwelling house and six (6) counts of failing to comply with court imposed conditions. Investigators believed that drugs and alcohol are factors in this incident. Police wish to remind everyone that keeping your doors locked, even if you’re at home, can go a long way to keeping your house and yourself safe.

August 10: 53 calls

Speeder fined

A motorist was observed travelling at 142 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy. 2 in the RM of Victoria. The male driver, 24, was issued a fine in the amount of $599.75.

Man wields machete

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to the area of Oak Bay as two male suspects were reportedly walking around the area with edged weapons. Police arrived on scene to observe one male holding a machete. When police approached the suspect he fled on foot. After a short chase the suspect was caught and arrested. Hayden Mathias Gladue, 19, remained in police custody until such time as he could be brought before the court. Gladue is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, resisting arrest, and failing to comply with a probation order.

August 11: 68 calls

Impaired

After observing a vehicle with no license plates, officers stopped a vehicle on Road 48N in the RM of Norfolk Treherne. Once in contact with the driver, investigators determined that they did not possess a driver’s license, and that the vehicle was not currently registered or insured. The male driver, 38, was also displaying behaviour that suggested they were under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and his subsequent breath sample were well over the legal limit. The vehicle was towed and impounded at the owner’s expense for a minimum of 30 days. The driver was also issued fines totalling in the amount of $973.30.

ATV stolen

Portage la Prairie RCMP are asking for the assistance of the community in locating a stolen ATV, missing from the Macgregor area. Police were informed that the red 2014 Polaris Sport 570 was stolen from a rural residence between Aug. 10-11. The vehicle was likely loaded into a truck or only a trailer. If you spot this ATV, last seen with Manitoba license plate 6F383, please contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP, or your local police detachment immediately with its whereabouts.

August 12: 37 calls

Impaired

Shortly after 2 a.m. RCMP stopped a vehicle seen leaving the area of the Cat and Fiddle bar. The driver was asked to provide a breath sample to a roadside screening device as she had just left the establishment, which they failed. The driver was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and their subsequent breath samples were over the legal limit. The female driver, 24, was also determined to not possess a valid driver’s license. The vehicle was towed and impounded for a minimum of 30 days at the owner’s expense.

Investigating B&E

RCMP are investigating a break and enter to the Macgregor Golf Course, which happened overnight after the course was closed. Unidentified suspects broke into the club house and damaged property inside. Investigators seized several items which will be examined for forensic evidence, with the hope of identifying those involved.

Impaired driver

A traffic stop for a possible unregistered vehicle resulted in an impaired driver being taken into custody. Shortly after 3 p.m. officers spotted a pick-up truck which they believed was not registered, and stopped the vehicle on Saskatchewan Ave. Once in contact with the driver, investigators quickly determined that they were under the influence of alcohol. The male driver, 27, was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and taken into police custody. His subsequent breath samples were over double the legal limit. The vehicle was towed and impounded for a minimum of 60 days at the owner’s expense.

Aug. 13: 42 calls

Impaired driver

Shortly after 2 a.m. RCMP stopped a vehicle seen leaving the area of the Cat and Fiddle bar. The driver was asked to provide a breath sample to a roadside screening device. The driver was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and their subsequent breath samples were over 2.5 times the legal limit. The male driver, 50, was released from police custody the following day, set to appear before the court at a later date. The vehicle was towed and impounded for a minimum of 60 days at the owner’s expense.

If you have any information that could lend assistance in the investigation of these crimes or others, please contact your local RCMP, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com . Tips leading to the identification of suspects or the return of stolen property could receive cash awards.