Singer/songwriter Martin Samoiloff will open

Martin Samoiloff is a singer and song writing musician with performances dating back to the late ‘70s and has been involved in many musical ventures.

His previous recordings include ‘Under the Radar - Colour of Bliss,’ (2004) a compilation of unique songs, music and soundscapes. His latest album, ‘Peace of Mind,’ (2015) offers original music in a variety of styles, a fusion of rock, jazz, reggae and roots thrown in for good measure. His set will feature songs and music from ‘Under the Radar’, as well as his recent album, ‘Peace of Mind.’

You can hear some of his music at:

https://soundcloud.com/martinsamoiloff

http://martinsamoiloff.com/



Northern Reflections

Most here know of or have taken in a dance/concert featuring Northern Reflections.

A classic country music band who are known for performing at many old time dances. They also perform at many festivals most recently Saturday afternoon at the Portage Potato Festival, the Manitoba Threshermen’s Reunion and soon, the Morden Corn and Apple Festival.

Northern Reflections is dedicated to keeping classic country music alive. Along with their their part harmony, they have a very talented fiddle player. Jim Unrau and Ed Sharpe are members of the well-known Sharpe Family.

The band consists of Murray McIntyre on fiddle, Dave Green on drums, Jim Unrau on rhythm and vocal, Bob Flurry on bass and vocal, and Ed Sharpe on lead guitar and vocal.

Jim Unrau started the band in 2007 and these 5 members have been playing together for about three years. For a toe-tapping evening, come hear Northern Reflections at Concerts In The Park Thursday.

