Intense artistry

Jala Popoff, 8, was a regular Saturday during Potato Fest at the booth organized by Yvette Cuthbert where heart themed tiles were being painted.

Popoff’s creations will be included in a mural to hang at the Herman Prior Centre.

Cuthbert is also the firebrand behind the Sept. 30 local Culture Day celebrations and the Celebrate the Night festivities.

Mickey Dumont/The Daily Graphic