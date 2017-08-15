BBQ ticket deadline

Make sure you get your ticket for the BBQ on Aug. 30. The deadline is Aug.16.

Limited quantities of pre-sale dinner tickets are available for purchase at 25 Centennaire Drive, Southport, MB and at the Central Plains RecPlex, located at 75 Centennaire Drive. Dinner tickets will not be for sale the day of the event. Dinner tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children. The cut-off for dinner ticket sales is Aug. 16.

Check out our Facebook event for more information.

