Arts Centre gearing up for fall

Can you believe it is already the middle of August? Before you know it, classes will be starting up at the Portage & District Arts Centre. If you have a child registered for one of our fall classes you may want to take advantage of the dance apparel sale we are having today from noon to 6 p.m. Our new dance company will be selling shoes, leggings, and bodysuits suitable for a variety of dance classes including Ballet, Jazz, Lyrical, Tap, Hip Hop, Highland and Ukrainian.

It is not too late to register for the 26-week fall dance program, registration is ongoing and there are a number of ways that you can register at your convenience. Visit the Gift Shop, Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call 204-239-6029 to register over the phone. Instruction is being offered in Jazz, Ballet, Pre-Pointe, Highland, Ukrainian, Lyrical, Hip Hop and Tap for ages three to adult. The full schedule with fees can be found on our website, portageartscentre.ca.

We are currently working on our fall art classes and workshop program and will have the schedule out in the next little while. We will be offering our popular classes along with some new and exciting programs. Watch our webiste and our Facebook page for information and updates. In the mean time, you can leave your name, contact information including phone number and class that you are interested in taking, and we can call you when registration forms are ready. Our Fall Art programs will begin around the third week in Sept.

Calling All Artists

The Portage & District Arts Centre is working to help all artists develop and grow their artistic careers. Are you a musician, actor, dancer, photographer, visual artist, author, playwright or videographer? If you would like some help with marketing and promoting your work, bookkeeping and budgeting and much more, you might be interested in the course, The Art of Managing Your Career. This course is being offered here at the Portage & District Arts Centre, Oct 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PDAC has partnered with Creative Manitoba to bring this intensive workshop to Portage la Prairie. The cost to register is $50, which will include a Creative Manitoba membership. You can call us at 204-239-6029 or email us at pdac@mts.net or stop by PDAC to register in person.

Application forms for the PDAC Member Show and PDAC Student Show are due today. If you missed the deadline and still would like to participate, please call and let us know. Both exhibits will run Oct 11 to Nov 18. The PDAC Member Show will be installed in the Main Gallery while the PDAC Student Show will be in the Boardroom Gallery. Artwork for both exhibits must have been created since Jan 2016.

Currently on Exhibit

There is a new exhibit in the Boardroom Gallery and it is a preview of some of the artworks that you will be able to see during the Prairie Ripples Art Tour, Sept 9 and 10. The tour will feature artworks by 16 Prairie Ripples members. Most of the studios are located in Portage la Prairie with three artists in MacGregor. It will be another wonderful tour were you can see what artists are working on and while you visit each of the studios you can participate in the Ask the Artist scavenger hunt! Brochures are available from Prairie Ripples members and are here at the PDAC Gift Shop or you can download a copy from their website, prairieripples.com.

There is still plenty of time to see, 1000 Faces Hidden Within, as it is on display until Aug 26. I am so deeply appreciative of everyone who has come in and seen the exhibit. To those of you who have taken time to share your thoughts and feelings about the exhibit with me, thank you! When I hear such amazing words of encouragement from you, it is very humbling. To hear your stories after you have looked at my art and how it has touched you or how you can relate shows me that I have done what I set out to do. If you have not seen it yet and would like a tour, let me know and I will make arrangements.

The Portage & District Arts Centre is a public art gallery and we do not charge admission to see the art exhibits. We are open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you would like to book a group tour call 204-239-6029 or email pdac@mts.net. Visit our website at portageartscentre.ca to view past and upcoming exhibition information.

By Lee Beaton