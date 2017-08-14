Southport postpones Senior Open

The Southport Senior Open champ will have to wait to be crowned.

Due to unforseen circumstances, Southport Golf Club will be postponing it’s annual Southport Senior Open one week from this upcoming Wednesday to Aug. 23.

The event, open to both men and women of all abilities, kicks off at Aug. 23 at 11 a.m., in a shotgun start format with prizes awarded following play.

Registration will remain open for the tournament up until Aug. 22 – with a cost of $30 for members and $45 for non-members. To register or for more information, contact the pro shop at 204-428-3174.