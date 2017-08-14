Portager brings home gold from lax nationals

It wasn't the start Portage la Prairie's Kaylee Perry and the rest of her teammates on Team Manitoba had hoped for, but the group persevered through a tough round robin to capture the B Side gold medal this past weekend in Whitby, Ont., at the 2017 Canadian Pee Wee box Lacrosse National Championship.

Failing to post a victory in the tourney's round robin, where the Manitoba group finished with an 0-6 record, the youngsters were relegated to the B Side of the event and that's where the team caught fire.

After falling 4-3 in the tournament opener to Saskatchewan, Team Manitoba once again squared off with their provincial neighbours in the playoff round but this time came out on top, besting their prairie brethren with a 6-5 victory before downing Team Nova Scotia 6-4 in the B Side final to capture gold.

