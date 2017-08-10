Vimy Flight: Birth of a nation

Sitting in his north end home Aug. 7, Pat Blair realized what he was hearing was out of the ordinary.

Looking outside, Blair was more than surprised to view bi-planes in formation heading towards the Portage airport.

What Pat and his wife Hanna found at the airport was VIMY FLIGHT , a team of dedicated volunteer pilots and ground support that previously had the honour of performing a commemorative bi-plane fly-past over the Vimy Ridge Memorial in Vimy France on April 9, 2017.

Now the volunteers are bringing Vimy home with its Birth of A Nation Tour". From Vimy France to the birthplace of Canadian confederation, the tour will span the country from coast to coast, engaging with communities to commemorate our Canadian heroes of the past 100 years and celebrate our 150th year of nationhood.

Photos courtesy

of Hannah Blair