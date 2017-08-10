Two in a row for junior champ

The last minute putter change paid off.

Owen Gillespie's impressive round of 4 over, 74 was more than enough to best the field of 24 youth golfers and power the 16-year-old Portager to his second straight Stride Credit Union Portage Jr. Open championship this afternoon at Portage Golf Club.

"I changed the putter last minute and it worked for me today," explains Gillespie, following today's trophy presentation. "The driver was big (too), I hit a lot of fairways and was putting really well."

Both male and female golfers aged 10-18 participated in the annual junior event, but were no match for Gillespie, who finished eight shots better than runner up Rhett Boschman, who fired a 12 over, 82 to earn the top spot in the Boys 14-15 flight.

"I came in here really calm actually," added Gillespie. "I felt like I really didn't have anything to (prove), I won it last year so it was good to come back and win it again and defend the title."

Flight winners include:

Girls - Coral Zamzow 90

Boys 16-18- Easton Donohoe 83

Boys 10-11 - Carson Inman 95

Boys 14-15 - Rhett Boschman 82

Boys 12-13 - Layne Rands 102