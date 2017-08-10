RM close to completing Roquette contracts

The old saying the ‘deal isn’t done until the paperwork is complete’ is very true and possibly as you sit and read this, the final contracts signifying Roquette is really going to build a nearly half-billion dollar plant here, could be finalized.

The Rural Municipality of Portage la Prairie council voted Tuesday morning allowing its Reeve and administration the go ahead to sign and conclude contracts on its behalf.

“There’s really very few details to iron out,” explained Reeve Kam Blight. “What we’re working on now is a few details – and they don’t even concern Roquette.” Blight said the RM is working on “language” in the contracts that concern the municipality and the province.

“There’s no hold up and this is typical of how these things work out. As I was sitting there (in council chambers) I was receiving e-mails from those involved. That’s how close we are to putting signatures on the contracts.

Roquette will build a pea processing facility in the Poplar Bluff industrial park that will, in the French company’s plan for stage one, create 120 jobs.



Mickey Dumont

