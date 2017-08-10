New waterworks funding nets over $3M

Portage la Prairie - Manitoba Indigenous and Municipal Relations Minister Eileen Clarke, third from left, announced on Aug. 10, $34.9 million in new water and wastewater upgrades for Manitoba communities.

Portage is earmarked for $3 million and the RM for $350,000.

She was joined at the announcement by, from left, Kameron Blight, reeve Portage la Prairie Rural Municipality, Chris Goertzen, president Association of Manitoba Municipalities, Education and Training Minister Ian Wishart, Portage la Prairie Mayor Irvine Ferris and Portage la Prairie Coun. and Waterworks Chair Wayne Wall.

Mickey Dumont/Postmedia Network