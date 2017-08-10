Construction at the Shindleman Aquatic Centre dodged a bullet this week as expert eyes discovered newly supplied purlins were deficient.

Purlins, the large beams perpendicular to the rafters, were discovered by general contractor Canotech’s site superintendent to have not been coated properly. The purlins never made it off of the truck and were returned to the Saskatchewan company to be redone.

“This easily could have been something that would have been missed or only caught closer to and foul up the schedule forcing a later opening,” Sattler said. “He caught it on the day of delivery. I e-mailed (Canotech) and praised them for catching this when they did and told them ‘this is exactly the kind of work we need here,” he said.

“This, fortunately will not set work back and we expect to keep to our December opening,” said Portage Regional Recreation Authority (PRRA) General Manager David Sattler.

“The good news is the first shipment will be back here next week,” Sattler said. “They were shipped here early enough that we could return them to be recoated without affecting the (construction) timeline.”

Crews are inside sandblasting and coating, which should be complete by Aug. 18. The recoated purlins should be back in Portage la Prairie in time.

The purlins are being replaced because it is believed – subject of a lawsuit between the City of Portage la Prairie and the RM and Stantec Inc., the original project engineer – the material used was inferior to its purpose.

The city closed down the aquatic centre before winter because it feared a heavy snow load could collapse the roof over the pool.

The PRRA will be inviting media to tour the aquatic centre in the coming weeks to show how far construction has progressed.

“A lot of people think nothing is going on, but we’re very busy. People just can’t see what is going on at this stage of the job,” the PRRA manager said.



Mickey Dumont

Herald Leader

mdumont@postmedia.com

Twitter: @PDGMickey