Breaking ground

The latest Habitat for Humanity project is underway in Portage la Prairie.

Crews broke ground yesterday and dug out what's going to be a basement on a two unit project.

A pair of families will be calling the location home, at roughly 3rd St NE and Lorne, as the Portage chapter of the organization is preparing to build a pair of neighbouring homes on the lot.

"Today we started our dig for both basements so we're pretty excited about that," said Habitat Portage chair Charlie Clifford. "There's a bit of a disagreement with (the move in date). We'll hopefully try for Christmas but it may be (around) Valentine's Day. The committee thinks it'll be the end of March but I'm pretty sure we can do it a little quicker."

Pictured: Giselle Climie and her son Lucas stand in front of the dug out basement on the lot of their future home with chapter chair Charlie Clifford (left) and project manager Brent Froese (right) Thursday evening.

Pictured: Lalaine Baun (middle left) and daughter Ruth (middle right) stand on the site of their future home with chapter chair Charlie Clifford (left) and project manager Brent Froese (right) Thursday evening.